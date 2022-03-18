MPD hears from MDOT about interstate fences

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. Heather Leubbers, told WTOK News 11 that the department has been directly contacted by Mississippi Department of Transportation about its safety concerns on Interstate 20/59. MPD was told that state engineers will be monitoring activity and determine if fencing from Exits 152 through 154 is necessary.

There have been instances of people crossing the interstate on foot and being hit by vehicles. Four people have been killed on Interstate 20/59 and another two on Highway 39 in pedestrian vs. vehicle accidents since 2019, according to Meridian Police Department data.

MPD is still not sure where their initial requests went and MDOT had no comment on that.

But both departments are now working together to ensure the safety of the public. If a decision is made about adding fencing, WTOK will be sure to break that news.

