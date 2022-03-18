Quitman’s loaded first inning carries them to victory over Philadelphia

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman beats Philadelphia 14-2 on Thursday with big at bats from the very beginning.

At the top of the first Philadelphia would get one run. But when it was the Panthers turn the bats just continued to heat up. In the first inning alone the Panthers get 11 runs on the board.

Philadelphia would try to cut the lead and would get another run in but Quitman closes the game out winning 14-2.

Head coach Eric Johnson said, “We worry about how we are going to show up each day and play. Not so much the other team. But we showed up today, doing what we needed to do for a big game tomorrow. We’re excited about [tomorrow] and expect a good crowd out here. It’s a division game so those are the important ones.’

The Panthers will host Northeast Jones on Friday at 7 p.m.

