Serve tour makes a stop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of Christians will converge on Meridian this weekend for two days of service to the city.

Volunteers from around the nation will join local volunteers on projects like building bunk beds for needy kids, serving meals, or doing landscaping projects at schools.

“We’re not a church that just comes to church on Sundays, we’re not a church that just sits in four walls,” Faith Baptist Church Associate Pastor, Daniel Fortenberry, said. “We’re just involved in the community and we want people to know that we genuinely care, that we genuinely love them, and that we’re here.”

Fortenberry was leading a group doing landscaping at West Hills Elementary School.

“This isn’t it! Tomorrow at the end of the day when this is over with, this isn’t it, we want to be able to continue to build partnerships in the community and in the city of Meridian,” Fortenberry said.

