Sunny, cooler weather prevails for this last weekend of winter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-50s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 42 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to near 60 degrees by noon. The high temperature will be near 67 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny. We’ll warm from a morning low near 39 degrees to an afternoon high of 74 degrees.

Clouds will begin building on Monday, but the week will start dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Tuesday. Some storms can be severe. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, and large hail.

