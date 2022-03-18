Advertisement

Sunny, cooler weather prevails for this last weekend of winter

(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-50s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 42 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to near 60 degrees by noon. The high temperature will be near 67 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny. We’ll warm from a morning low near 39 degrees to an afternoon high of 74 degrees.

Clouds will begin building on Monday, but the week will start dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Tuesday. Some storms can be severe. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, and large hail.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
A Meridian man fell in love with carnivals a long time ago. But it wasn’t the food or the...
Have you wondered about the Ferris Wheel on B Street?
Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide

Latest News

News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 18th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 18th, 2022
Improving weather for our Friday
Improving weather for our Friday