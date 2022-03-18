“Texas Turnaround” to be temporarily closed next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to Interstate 20/59, known as the “Texas Turnaround”, next week.

The closure is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Apr. 4.

It’s necessary as part of MDOT’s ongoing I-20/59 improvement project.

Drivers are advised to stay alert for roadside crews. Pedestrians are reminded to never try to cross an interstate.

