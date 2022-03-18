Advertisement

“Texas Turnaround” to be temporarily closed next week

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the "Texas Turnaround"...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the "Texas Turnaround" entrance ramp to I-20/59 Mar. 21-Apr. 4.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to Interstate 20/59, known as the “Texas Turnaround”, next week.

The closure is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Apr. 4.

It’s necessary as part of MDOT’s ongoing I-20/59 improvement project.

Drivers are advised to stay alert for roadside crews. Pedestrians are reminded to never try to cross an interstate.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
A Meridian man fell in love with carnivals a long time ago. But it wasn’t the food or the...
Have you wondered about the Ferris Wheel on B Street?
Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide

Latest News

The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans
Barbara Henson (Source: WTOK-TV)
Barbara Henson dies at 87
Carter says education will be key for the public to understand the benefits of hemp and medical...
Estelle Farms expands hemp business to include medical cannabis
After a bill that would ban divisive concepts from being taught passed on the House floor,...
‘Divisive concepts’ bill clears Alabama House, prompting Dems to worry over education’s future
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time