Troop H hoping to gain troopers with new class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is down about 100 officers. The local division, Troop H, is at about half capacity.

“In Troop H, Meridian’s district, we cover nine counties. Currently, we have 16 troopers covering these counties on a daily basis,” Sgt. Jameka Moore said.

This is impacting response times and the ability to patrol areas on a consistent basis. Sgt. Jameka Moore says the upcoming trooper class should help the shortage.

“In year’s past, those numbers have been at least double that amount. We would like to get back to those numbers if we could,” Moore explained.

The trooper class is held more often than in previous years and that should help with the shortage.

“We’re in the process of starting a patrol school,” Moore said. “At the end of that training we hope to graduate as many troopers as we can. That will help with our local numbers which will cutdown our response time for assistance.”

Troopers start off with a salary near $50,000. This depends on the law enforcement experience.

“Lately, we have been fortunate enough to have a few patrol schools. Hopefully in the future lawmakers will continue to fund us and we will continue to put troopers on the highway,” Moore said.

New troopers should graduate in August of this year.

If you would like to become a Mississippi State Trooper, then you can visit your local station. Troop H is located at 910 US-11, Meridian, MS 39301.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.