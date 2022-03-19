10th annual unity event in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother held a missing person event at city hall in honor of her son Julius TaDarius Jones, who has been missing for ten years.

Tabitha Jones has been holding this event every year for other mothers who have lost a loved one, to know they are not alone. Many people came out dressed in white to represent love and unity. The event had live entertainment and guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.

Jones said this is the biggest turnout the event has had so far.

“It is very important to me to assist parents’ families of unexpected tragedies, so that is why I have been trying to keep this going year after year in honor of my son Julius Jones. He has been missing for ten years. I think this is a great idea to keep it going and to keep it active for the people,” Jones said.

Jones said events like this encourage her to keep going.

