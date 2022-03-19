Barbara Henson dies at 87

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Longtime business owner and former Meridian city councilwoman Barbara Henson died Friday at home after an illness. She was 87.

She served the people of Ward 3 for 28 years, before retiring in 2017. Henson’s Day Care and Swim Gym provided supervision for several generations of children.

The pool at Highland Park was named in her honor in 2019, recognizing her long service to the city of Meridian. Henson also hailed from that part of the city which was at one time the community of Complete.

Henson was highly respected and widely admired.

