Advertisement

Barbara Henson dies at 87

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Longtime business owner and former Meridian city councilwoman Barbara Henson died Friday at home after an illness. She was 87.

She served the people of Ward 3 for 28 years, before retiring in 2017. Henson’s Day Care and Swim Gym provided supervision for several generations of children.

The pool at Highland Park was named in her honor in 2019, recognizing her long service to the city of Meridian. Henson also hailed from that part of the city which was at one time the community of Complete.

Henson was highly respected and widely admired.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
A Meridian man fell in love with carnivals a long time ago. But it wasn’t the food or the...
Have you wondered about the Ferris Wheel on B Street?
Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide

Latest News

The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans
Carter says education will be key for the public to understand the benefits of hemp and medical...
Estelle Farms expands hemp business to include medical cannabis
After a bill that would ban divisive concepts from being taught passed on the House floor,...
‘Divisive concepts’ bill clears Alabama House, prompting Dems to worry over education’s future
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time