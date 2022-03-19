Advertisement

Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans

The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans, after it was spotted floating in the water Friday evening (March 18).(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities are working to identify an unknown male whose dead body was spotted floating in the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans early Friday evening (March 18).

New Orleans police provided no description other than the gender of the dead person, who was spotted by a “bystander” around 6:09 p.m., according to an initial report.

The body was recovered and brought to shore near the foot of Canal Street, where the person was pronounced dead by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Police gave no indication whether the body had sustained any traumatic injury. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office following an autopsy.

