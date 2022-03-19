EMCC kicks off night two of 10th annual intercollegiate rodeo

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC hosted night two of the intercollegiate rodeo at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

All of the riders were competing with the times that were set on Thursday. Those with the best scores move onto the championship round on Saturday.

“This is one of the many stepping stones that pave the way to your college national rodeo,” said announcer Mack Ginn. “Last night [Thursday] we kicked it off with fast times and high scores... Tonight there is no telling what is going to happen. It’s rodeo. If it can happen, it will happen.”

The EMCC women’s rodeo team currently sits as the reigning Ozark Region Champions who do lead the way now in the rankings.

“Saturday is championship Saturday. That goes to the short round. That means the best of the best, the cream of the crop are going to come here. The top 10 cowboys and cowgirls in each event are going to compete right here in the arena to claim their place in the prestigious region champions tomorrow night.

Saturday is the last night to head out to the rodeo. It starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold at the door. $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

