Lynch’s walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU

University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Third baseman Danny Lynch belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to break a deadlocked score and lift the University of Southern Mississippi to a 9-7 over Florida Atlantic University Friday evening at Pete Taylor Park.

Lynch’s heroics negated a two-run rally by FAU to tie the score, and allowed the Golden Eagles (12-6) to take the opening game of the opening Conference USA series of the season.

USM enjoyed its second walk-off victory this season and 22nd since the start of the 2017 campaign.

The game did not start in the Golden Eagles’ favor, as FAU got run-scoring singles from Gabriel Rincones and Steven Loden off USM starter Tanner Hall in the first inning.

FAU’s Nolan Schanuel added a solo homer, his fourth, in the third inning to make the score 3-0.

“It wasn’t the start that we wanted, or expected, in all honesty,” said USM coach Scott Berry. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys in how they just fought and competed all the way to the end, even in the ninth inning, when (Florida Atlantic) gets the two spot and tied that thing back up.

“A lesser team folds up and packs it in, but not this club.”

A five-run third inning, the largest scoring inning for the Golden Eagles this season, put the home squad in the lead.

With one out, Dustin Dickerson and Reece Ewing hit back-to-back singles before Christopher Sargent drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly.

Slade Wilks followed with a double to right field to put runners at second and third before Lynch was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Will McGillis then lifted a Hunter Cooley offering to shallow left field at the foul line that could not be caught by left fielder Dylan Goldstein,

The ball scooted away, allowing three runs to score, as USM tooka 4-3 lead.

McGillis scored one batter later on a misplayed grounder gave the Golden Eagles a 5-3 lead.

Tyler Kelder’s two-run double off Hall in the sixth inning allowed the Owls (13-6, 0-1 C-USA) to tie the score, 5-5.

Hall finished with 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts.

USM went back ahead with a couple of runs in the seventh inning on a two-out Carson Paetow infield single and a throwing error.

But the Owls came back in the top of the ninth inning on back-to-back, RBI-doubles by from pinch hitter Shane Magrann and Gabriel Rinconnes, Jr. before USM reliever Garrett Ramsey came in to get a strikeout for the final out in the frame.

In the bottom of the inning, Sargent led off with a single, and after a strikeout, Lynch blasted a 1-0 pitch from Dante Visconti over the right-field wall for his second homer of the season.

Ramsey (2-0) picked up the win victory, while Visconti (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs over 1 1/3 innings on two hits and a strikeout.

The series resumes with a 2 p.m., contest Saturday.

