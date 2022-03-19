Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans for a new casino on the old Margaritaville site in Biloxi are still on, despite the property being up for sale.

Rock and Brews - a concept inspired and backed by legendary KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley - are still moving forward, said the casino’s developer on Friday.

The old Margaritaville Casino site was expected to be transformed for the project, which boasts a $200 million price tag.

The Biloxi Back Bay property is was listed earlier this month with a price tag of $15.9 million through Southeast Commercial Real Estate, a Gulfport-based company.

Rock and Brews developer Tom Moore says the owner of the land recently changed realtors, but his group still has first right of refusal on any property deal.

Moore said he is continuing to move forward with the goal of bringing the KISS-themed casino and entertainment venue to South Mississippi.

“The development is still moving forward and the city is working with us. The owner of the property has always had someone that’s had the property listed, so I still feel like we’re in a good place,” said Moore.

According to Tom Moore, managing partner for the development with the RAM Group, a unique concept for the new casino is in place.

First announced in 2019, construction on the rock-themed casino was set to begin in March 2020 with a groundbreaking, which Simmons and Stanley were planning to attend. Those plans were derailed as COVID-19 began spreading across the globe.

Initial plans for the 40,000 square foot casino include a 3,000 seat concert venue, a world tour food hall and a 300-room hotel.

