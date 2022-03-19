Serving the community tour held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a busy Saturday for many churches, local school staff, and other volunteers that helped with various community-building projects.

Many volunteers made food for military people, built bunk beds, and even repainted the Highland Park pool. This is part of the Send Relief Serve Tour, which is a national group of volunteers that visit cities across the U.S. to serve the community.

There were over 30 projects this group put on in Meridian. One organizer shares what this service means to him.

“I don’t think we are meant to do life alone. I think we are better together. The world that we live in, man, is crazy right now. We are better together. For us bringing people together from Meridian, outside Meridian, and all over the country to say humanity is humanity and we love people. Just being about to bring people together to do that. Just being able to bring people together to do that and share the love of Jesus is great. Sharing the love of Jesus to be able to say we are here, we are here for you, we are here to love, and we want to see that continue,” said Faith Baptist Church associate pastor, the Rev. Daniel Fortenberry.

This was a two-day event where hundreds of Christians touched many lives in Meridian.

