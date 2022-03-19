Advertisement

Wildcats beat Knights 12-7 at MCC

By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat the West Lauderdale Knights 12-7 at Meridian Community College.

West Lauderdale started the game slow as they committed multiple errors and one led to the Wildcats getting the first score of the game in the bottom of the first.

The first inning is where the Wildcats took over as they would lead 4-0 by the time West Lauderdale was able to get all three outs on Meridian.

West Lauderdale would end up keeping it close but the Wildcats were able to put it away and beat the Knights 12-7 at Meridian Community College. A huge win for Meridian as they beat the defending state champions.

The Knights find themselves in a slump as they are currently on a two game losing streak.

