Auburn previews round two matchup with Miami

Jabari at press conference
Jabari at press conference(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Wendell Green Jr. said Auburn is having fun playing basketball again.

“We are getting back to that, past two games we have gotten back to that,” Green said.

Auburn will face a Miami team which is statistically the best transition team in the country, to that Zep Jasper says...

“They in the ACC, we in the SEC.”

The Tigers are feeling confident heading into round two.

“I think we are coming along great as a team, looking for each other, not worried about individual stats,” Green said. “If we do that, I think we are one of the best teams in the country.”

“What Miami does is different. We haven’t played anybody like Miami all year,” Bruce Pearl said.

“But you know we are a team that plays defense, I think we are going to come out hot and heavy and ready to go,” Jasper said.

Pearl and the players giving high praise for Miami’s guards.

And the Canes don’t lack in experience either with four sixth-year seniors.

“Our best player is 18, their best player is 25,” Pearl said.

That 18-year-old now has 40 minutes of tournament experience.

Jabari Smith and Auburn want to continue dancing to the championship.

“Just seeing the march madness logo, being in the hotel everybody talking to you, its been a real good experience,” Smith said.

“To put yourself in that position and have a chance to win a national championship, I think that dream can come true,” Jasper said.

Auburn and Miami tip-off at 6:45 p.m. on March 20.

