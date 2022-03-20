Barbara Henson remembered

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is mourning the loss of Barbara Henson, who died Friday at home after an illness. She was 87.

Henson impacted Ward 3 and the city of Meridian for nearly 30 years.

“There are not a whole lot like Ms. Barbara Henson. We are going to greatly miss her. Our city, community and area are going to miss her.”

Northcrest Baptist Church worship pastor, Paul Davis, said Henson gave so much of herself to the city.

“We moved down here and Barbara was one of the first people we met. Ms. Henson was one of those types of people that the minute you met her, you got to know her. Very quickly you knew how much she loved Meridian and Lauderdale County,” said Davis.

Davis said Henson always tried to better the city that she loved.

“I spent a lot of time going and praying at city council meetings and things of that nature. I saw her love, work, and her care for what she thought about Meridian and what she thought about the people. She wanted to see Meridian advance. It was always so dear to her,” Davis said.

Henson served the people of Ward 3 as councilwoman for 28 years, before retiring in 2017. Henson’s Day Care and Swim Gym provided supervision for several generations of children.

“They don’t make them like that anyone,” Davis said.

The pool at Highland Park was named in Henson’s honor in 2019, recognizing her long service to the city of Meridian.

Former Ward 3 City Councilwoman Fannie Johnson gave a statement about Ms. Henson.

“She served this city in so many wonderful ways. After her retirement, she was always available to me for any questions or concerns I had about creating a better quality of life for the citizens of Ward 3. I told her that I knew I could never fill her shoes but I was grateful for the path she created for me to follow.”

