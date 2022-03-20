A look at the second half of your weekend and next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Things are calm and Saturday evening with no precipitation in the sky at the moment, our current temperatures are in the 60s as we had a much cooler and windier day than we saw Friday, we saw sustained winds into the lower 10s Saturday. Speaking of that wind, I am sure many of us are wondering if it will carry into Sunday? The wind forecast for Sunday shows a lighter but still a bit of a breezy day with peak wind speeds around 6 MPH in the early hours of the afternoon.

Sunday’s temperatures will start of at 39 degrees around seven but quickly warm up to the high 60s by noon and we will hit our high of 73-74 degrees around 4 in the afternoon. Now, let’s turn our attention back to Tuesday for that sever weather threat.

All of East Mississippi and West Alabama are already under a level 3 out of 5, enhances severe weather threat for Tuesday. There is a real threat for severe thunder storms and tornados in our area. So let’s go through this together. Our area will start to see rain on by noon on Tuesday, things will pick up and start to look more severe around 4 when the heavier rain starts to settle in above us. It will stick around with even more heavy rain coming in from the West at 7 PM and slowly start to push more into Western and Central Alabama through the night at 10 PM. Then by 1 in the morning on Wednesday showers will remain but the worst of it will have passed over our heads at this point giving way to calmer skies by mid day on Wednesday.

Now on to our almanac, we were on the cooler side of things Saturday only getting up to 66 degrees and getting as low as 45, those normal temperatures are 72 and 47. The records are 87 (1982) and 17 (1892). For the rest of the week after Tuesday, we will hover around the 70s through Saturday with the biggest chance of rain coming on Wednesday which is around 30%.

