MCC battles through drama to pick up sweep over Northeast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian hosted Northeast in a double header on Saturday as conference play continues for the Eagles.

Game one MCC would take a big win 12-8 over Northeast.

Game two the Eagles would go up 4-0 at the bottom of the _ Bo Gatlin hits a home run to extend the lead.

Some drama would strike Scaggs field when Northeast head coach Ricky Harrelson would get upset by a call and tears the first base plate out of the ground. He then throws a bucket of balls across the field and some bats.

He then exited the field.

MCC would stay composed and win the game 5-0. Pitcher, Alec Sparks gets the shut out and was named the game MVP.

Sparks said, “The first game we get the scouting reports and some hittable you know you play it’s just kind of there. But then you have a guy come out the next game, a big scout guy throwing 95-97, top 100. We had our work cut out for us but I believe my guys they showed up today.”

MCC returns to Scaggs field on Wednesday when they host Jones College in a double header. Game one starts at 3 p.m.

