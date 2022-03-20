Advertisement

No. 6 East Central splits double header against Holmes

MCC beats Northeast in double header on Saturday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central wins game one but drops game two against Holmes on Saturday.

East Central would lead 4-0 but at the top of the 5th Holmes would get two runners to score and cut the score to 4-2.

ECCC powers through to win game one 7-2.

Game two Holmes is able to take the win 10-6.

The Warriors travel to Pearl River on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a double header.

