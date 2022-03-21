Advertisement

Artists display work of Queen City

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Beautiful images of the Queen City were captured and put on display for a special night as artists were honored by a local organization.

The Meridian Architectural Trust held a reception for winners of its photo contest Saturday night. Artists’ work covered the walls at Revere Photography as people roamed the room with images of Meridian on display.

The trust also received a $5,000 check from the East Mississippi Board of Realtors.

Meridian Architectural Trust Treasurer Mark Davis said they love supporting local artists and showcasing their work of a city that inspires them.

“We like the idea that we’re nurturing artists in a way. There are lots of people that are interested in photography, but we’ve given them this chance to come out, make a little money, maybe learn something, see some other work, get critiqued, and hopefully develop their skills. We have a beautiful city, and we want people to go out and find what makes it special to them. Pull it all to one place and let people take a look at it,” said Davis.

Davis said the photos will be on display for the next two weeks leading up to the organization’s historic preservation conference later this month.

