Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area
Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

Latest News

Bride Grace Gwaltney was about to hop into a limousine when Tom Hanks walked up and asked to...
Tom Hanks photobombs bridal party in Pittsburgh
The victim was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St....
Bouncer charged after Marine veteran stabbed to death outside bar
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston...
Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar
Country music royalty was on display in the states capital this evening.
Celebrating an evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music