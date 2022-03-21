Advertisement

Crimenet 03_21_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marlon White.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marlon White.

White is a 42-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 210 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the sale of methamphetamine.

If you know where White can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

