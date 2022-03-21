EMCC sweeps Co-Lin in double header on Sunday

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC picks up two wins over Co-Lin in MACCC action on Sunday.

Game one the Lions win 11-3.

Game two, Hunter French hits his third home run of his career. The game would be tied01-1 at the bottom of the 5th.

Blayze Berry gets an RBI off of a pop up to outfield. Beau Bates sends Berry into home with his single to first.

EMCC takes game two 4-1 and sweeps Co-Lin in the double header.

Head coach Brett Kimbrel said, “Any time in this conference, in the MACCC that you get a chance to sweep and you take advantage of it, it’s a big day. You pick up two games on the team that you just played. We’re starting to play better. Things are starting to come together so from a confidence stand point it’s outstanding.”

EMCC is now 3-1 in conference play. The Lions now travel to Northwest Mississippi on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

