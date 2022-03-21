Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon on Causeyville Rd.

Volunteer firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour. The fire started just before 2 p.m. The owners were at home at the time and made it out of the house unharmed.

Two storage sheds and a camper were also destroyed in the fire. There’s no word on how it started.

