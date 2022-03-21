Advertisement

Frontline Responders: Dr. Bo Davis

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 goes to the dentist for our latest edition of Frontline Responders. In fact, it’s Collinsville’s first dental office.

Going to the dentist is not a fun trip, but one doctor has made it his mission to make it a fun experience.

“Going to the dentist is just not fun. In my life, it is always bad, and it is also not a fun setting. We wanted to take away everything we could and still give a quality service. We are going to take care of people. We wanted to ease their minds as much as possible. We start with the waiting room, where they are relaxing and feeling like they are at their own house. The TV is on the ceiling, just to distract you while we are getting their work done,” said owner and operator of Collinsville Dental, Dr. Bo Davis.

Davis has been serving the people of Collinsville since he opened his business during the COVID pandemic.

“I wanted to work more with my hands. I want to see some tangible results. We also serve folks, like in health care. I started to look into healthcare, then that’s when dentistry came in because it was the perfect mix,” said Davis.

Dr. Davis has been practicing for seven years but said it hasn’t been easy working through COVID. But Davis said the hardships were worth it.

“It is a good feeling. We don’t necessarily say we are saving lives every day, but we can change people’s lives, for sure, with their self-esteem that we mentioned earlier,” said Davis. “I really enjoy seeing patients. It is a nice flow when we have everything going. It is like family.”

He also said fixing people’s smiles has been his passion for years. His assistant, Claudia Warren, said she believes that her job is changing people’s lives when she fixes that toothache or gives people a whole new smile.

“If you save your teeth, then it’s like saving your life because people have that saying, if you look good, then you feel good,” said Davis.

Davis celebrated his office’s 1-year anniversary March 14th.

