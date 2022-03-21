Advertisement

Geraldine Blackwell

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Funeral service for Geraldine Blackwell will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKee officiating. Burial will be at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Geraldine Blackwell, age 87, of Meridian passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her children, Keith Blackwell (Judy), Kenny Blackwell (Tammy), David Blackwell (Linda), Sharon Hemrick (Mike), and Judy Bozeman (Dale); grandchildren, Stephanie Blackwell, Ginger Blackwell (Scott), Michelle Hough (Jim), Jessica Tidmore (Trey), Pamela Watson (Kenny), Michael Hemrick (Kourtney), Stacey Thomas (Cory), Danielle Bankston (Randy), Tyler Blackwell (Alyse) and Taylor Blackwell; 23 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gale Hicks; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Levone Blackwell; infant son, Michael Levone Blackwell; parents, James and Alberta Hicks; and one brother, Jim Hicks.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Blackwell, Michael Hemrick, Kenny Watson, Eli Boyd, Randy Bankston, Connor Alsobrooks, and Mike Hemrick.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive family and friends Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

