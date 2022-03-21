Advertisement

LEMA: Please stop outdoor burning!

Lauderdale Emergency Management sent out an alert Monday afternoon urging people to not do any...
Lauderdale Emergency Management sent out an alert Monday afternoon urging people to not do any outdoor burning.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management sent out an alert Monday afternoon urging people to not do any outdoor burning. Current weather conditions are not favorable for it.

LEMA said it worked at least four structure fires and two brush fires as of late afternoon. The message was simply, ‘Please stop outdoor burning!’

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
Alonzo Norman, 32, was arrested Monday.
Drug investigation leads to arrest
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes
Storm clouds over wheat field. Danger weather with dark sky over fields
Storms end tonight, then sunny, cool weather arrives for Wednesday
Kemper Storm Damage
Severe weather hits Kemper County