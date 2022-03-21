LEMA: Please stop outdoor burning!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management sent out an alert Monday afternoon urging people to not do any outdoor burning. Current weather conditions are not favorable for it.

LEMA said it worked at least four structure fires and two brush fires as of late afternoon. The message was simply, ‘Please stop outdoor burning!’

