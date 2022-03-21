Local teachers share excitement for pay raise agreement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It was a happy end to spring break for many teachers as the Mississippi House and Senate reached an agreement on teacher pay raises.

“It is really hard it’s not what I was expecting but it’s totally worth it especially now with that pay raise and I feel appreciated, and I have that to look forward to just so we get paid what we deserve,” said Southeast Elementary teacher, Brittney Harkins.

Spring break wasn’t just a fun time for students but also an exciting time for teachers.

Lawmakers signed off on the START act deal that will give teachers in the magnolia state a base salary raise of about $5,000. It raises the average salary from $37,000 to $42,000 a year.

First-year teacher, Brittney Harkins said the money will be life-changing.

“it’s going to help me greatly just because me and my husband are starting new college degrees. We’re both going to look for a house in a couple of years. So it’s going to help us a lot with savings and paying off debts and bills and things like that so I’m really excited for what’s to come so it can help us build our new lives together,” said Harkins.

Some educators could receive up to $1,350 every 5 years depending on their certification level.

As you can imagine teachers are happy about the raise.

“I love what I do every day. I think one of the things people also don’t realize is we don’t just work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 or 4 p.m. We take it home with us. We worry about our children not just in academics, but we also worry about them as a whole student. It’s a 24 hour a day job. So, I think getting a raise gave us all a morale boost and made us feel like we were appreciated for all that we do,” said Southeast Elementary teacher, Suzy Nelson.

Dana Pippen has been teaching for 34 years. Although she’s retiring, Pippen says it’s reassuring teachers coming into the profession will get better pay.

“Younger people aren’t choosing education as they did in my generation and one of the main reasons they’re not choosing it is because the pay had not kept up with other professions. Knowing now that theirs more incentive and a young person who maybe wants to teach but wouldn’t choose to because they were afraid, they couldn’t support a family now they feel a lot better about choosing that. It makes me know that we’ll be leaving things in good hands once we leave,” said Southeast Elementary teacher, Dana Pippen.

And don’t think legislators forgot about assistant teachers. They are also receiving a raise of $2,000.

“I was an assistant at one time. I know what it’s like and we have a lot of assistants that have to work two jobs so we’re thankful they were considered in this raise as well,” said Nelson

“We could not operate without them they work so hard and do so many things and they help our kids in so many ways and they were barely making minimum wage so we are really proud of them,” said Pippen.

Each chamber will still need to vote on this latest report before it can be sent to the Governor. However, Teachers said this is another step in the right direction.

