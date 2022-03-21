Advertisement

Looking for a summer job? Geyser Falls is hiring!

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is having a job fair Saturday, Mar. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is having a job fair Saturday.

If you are at least 15 years old, you may apply at The Beach Club at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park Saturday, Mar. 26, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Having applications completed online, prior to the job fair, will put you a step ahead of the rest when you arrive.

Geyser Falls has a variety of positions available for summer, including:
• Ticket Agents
• Food Servers
• Hosts/Cashiers
• Cooks
• Lifeguards

You may click here to apply for the positions. There will be interviews and even some job offers made Saturday.

