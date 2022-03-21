Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian is mourning the loss of Barbara Henson, who died Friday at home after an...
Barbara Henson remembered
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 17, 2022
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt
Bo Gatlin rounds the bases after hitting a homerun in game two against Northeast Community...
MCC battles through drama to pick up sweep over Northeast

Latest News

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
Davis Riley
Miss. rookie finishes 2nd in PGA Tour event
Severe storms are likely on Tuesday
Severe storms are likely for Tuesday