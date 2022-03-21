MCC & William Carey University form partnership to help students
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College and William Carey University have entered into a partnership that will help students in various medical fields.
The two schools made it official Monday in a signing ceremony on the MCC campus.
The agreement will allow students at MCC who are in programs like nursing, pre-pharmacy and physical therapy to make an easy transition to the four-year college in Hattiesburg to continue their education and complete their four-year degrees.
The partnership between the two schools begins immediately.
