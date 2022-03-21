MCC & William Carey University form partnership to help students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College and William Carey University have entered into a partnership that will help students in various medical fields.

The two schools made it official Monday in a signing ceremony on the MCC campus.

The agreement will allow students at MCC who are in programs like nursing, pre-pharmacy and physical therapy to make an easy transition to the four-year college in Hattiesburg to continue their education and complete their four-year degrees.

“With all that’s going on in Mississippi right now with the nursing shortage specifically, we wanted to do our part to provide more education for students who graduate from here at MCC to go on and further their career. They can stay in that field and then stay in Mississippi.”

“We know they are very aggressive about working to solve teacher shortages and health care related issues. We know that we are producing outstanding graduates here at MCC and to be able to partner with an institution like that, that’s opening doors and creating opportunities is something that we’re very excited about.”

The partnership between the two schools begins immediately.

