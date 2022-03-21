Meridian high’s Tyson Mcintosh signs with MCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high school held a signing day on Monday for Wildcat baseball manager Tyson Mcintosh, who will move on to Meridian Community College.

Tyson has been the manager for Meridian high baseball since the ninth grade and he quickly became a big part of the program. Mcintosh chose MCC because it simply felt like home.

“Just being around coach Sudduth and Doctor Huebner, it was just a great experience,” Tyson said. “Getting to meet the team and the manager there you know it just felt like home the minute I touched down on campus,” he said.

Tyson was surrounded by his family during his signing day and it was a packed house at Meridian high as players and friends arrived to show support. Mcintosh understands how important it’s to have his family with him as it played a factor in signing with MCC.

“It means a lot that my family is always here to support me through thick and thin,” he said. “It means a lot that also everybody that’s here you know the team, the diamond girls, and the coaches,” he added.

Meridian high baseball head coach Eddie Easley was also in attendance during the signing as he has known Tyson since Mcintosh was in the ninth grade and he knew something was different about him.

“I knew he was a special young man that could bring a lot to our baseball program. We are just excited that he’s able to continue his career at MCC,” Easley said. “He’s like having another assistant coach, so hopefully he’ll come back and see us as much as possible and I’m sure it won’t be the last time that we see him,” he said.

MCC baseball is currently 16-6 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.