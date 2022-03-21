Funeral service for Johnny McDaniel will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Followell and Bro. Chad Ridout officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Johnny R. McDaniel, age 81, of Shucktown Community passed away peacefully in his favorite recliner at his home Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Johnny also known as “Mr. Johnny” or “Johnny Mc” was born and raised in Philadelphia, MS. He enlisted in the Army becoming a MP then enlisted in the Air National Guard. Once returning to Meridian he worked for the Coca Cola company for 20 years until he retired. He also was the co-owner of McDaniel Groceries for over 40 years. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors tending to his cows and horses, spending time with his family and friends, and running the store where he was known as the sheriff of Shucktown. In his younger years, you could find him most Saturday nights at local horse shows, sharing his love for horses, with his daughter Tammy and best friend Doe. On Sundays, you could find him working on and racing his El Camino. He was a loving husband of 55 years Margie, as well as an amazing father to his daughters Tammy, Charlotte, and son Jackie. Johnny was always “whatcha see is what you get” and “a never mixed his words” kind of man, he had a brash disposition on the outside but a kind and gentle heart on the inside.

He is survived by his loving wife Margie McDaniel; daughters, Tammy Frapp (Kevan) and Charlotte Wagner (Johnny); son, Jackie Penny (Debbie); grandchildren, Koltan Frapp, Brent Fortenberry (Carla), and Nicole McLellan (Walter); great-granddaughter, Allison McLellan; siblings, Mavis Fagan, Faye Warren, Nan Calvin, Kathy Ridout, and Jimmy McDaniel; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Myrtle McDaniel; brother, Charles McDaniel; and best friend, Waldo Harbour.

Pallbearers will consist of family and friends.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

