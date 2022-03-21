Advertisement

Mr. Thomas Edward Bergin, Sr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
The family of Mr. Thomas Edward Bergin, Sr. will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. There will be no memorial service following the visitation. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Bergin, age 70, of Lauderdale passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Thomas Edward Bergin, Sr. honorably served his country for 40 years in the United States Air Force and the Mississippi Air National Guard, from which he retired. Mr. Thomas will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Melodie Knight Bergin; children, Kristi Smith (Dennis), Lorrie Gunn (Steven), and Thomas E. “Tommy” Bergin, Jr. (Tracy); grandchildren, Caleb Gunn, Drew Bergin, Lauren Smith, Brianna Gunn, Taylor Smith, Dalton Thomas, Sydnie Smith, Cooper Smith, Hannah Gunn, and Braylee Bergin; great-grandchild, Daizalyn Bergin; siblings, Wanda McClain, Rose Avery (Glen “Pokey”), and Sarah Dalrymple; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Bergin was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and John T. Bergin, and his brother, Michael Dewayne “Mike” Bergin.

In the place of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Bergin be made to the Fisher House Foundation at fisherhouse.org. Please do not send floral stands.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

