Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Spivey will begin at 2:30 PM Friday, March 25, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Charles Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Union City Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Spivey, 77, of Meridian, MS passed away at Anderson Regional Medical Center March 20, 2022.

Tommy was raised in Union, MS and served in the Air Force National Guard for six years. He worked at Georgia Pacific Paper Company for 34 years. In his spare time, he loved to fish and hunt. He was a long time member of 15th Ave. Baptist Church where he loved to work in the Kitchen and especially during Vacation Bible School. He was a kind and loving person and a devoted husband of 56 years.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife Judy Spivey, his sister, Betty Jane Hinton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward Spivey and Eunice Spivey.

Pallbearers will consist of Mr. Tommy’s family members.

The Spivey family suggests memorials be made as donations to 15th Ave. Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

The Spivey family will receive guests from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM prior to funeral rites.

