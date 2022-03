Memorial Services for Ms. Inise Ngumezi will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Ngumezi, 58, of Meridian, who passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. A visitation will not be held.

