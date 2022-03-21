Preparing for storms, having safe shelter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency management officials urge people who live in mobile homes to prepare for the coming storm Tuesday.

LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham said they should take the proper steps to secure their homes and know what to do when a storm hits.

“Unlike a hurricane, a tornado is going to be a split-second timing. You don’t know the exact timing, and you don’t know the exact path until it’s right on you, so plan ahead,” said Chatham.

Chatham said that mobile home residents should relocate until the severe weather has passed. He advises going into a basement of a brick home or staying in a storm shelter.

“Now is the time to reach out. If you’ve got friends in a mobile home, invite them over. If you’ve got a brick structure, especially with a basement, that is your safest place. Call a friend, try to get there, and ride this thing out. Get out of the mobile homes if at all possible,” Chatham said.

A tornado survivor who was with his family in a mobile home that was knocked over during past severe weather talked to News 11 about the experience.

“There were two storms coming. It was about 200 and something yards above my trailer. At that specific time, it was another storm coming that pushed that storm another 100 yards behind my trailer. Just by pushing it a hundred yards behind my trailer, it sucked the anchors up and pulled it into the storm. All three of us were in the trailer with an infant and child,” said survivor Jimmy Brown.

Because of this experience, Brown is now on high alert when severe weather threatens.

“My plan for tomorrow is, I hope I’m not in the way of it. I hope I will be able to get out in time to take shelter,” said Brown.

Brown said he and his family will be watching the weather and relocate to a safe place.

