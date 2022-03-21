Advertisement

PTV Ryderz group inspires young people

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization is reaching young people in an impactful way.

The PTV Ryderz is a nonprofit organization that is helping to turn teens into young men. The group held an event at Mendon Zion Primitive Baptist Church where teens were able to ride ATVs, eat, and listen to public figures who have touched their community.

James Carter was one of the keynote speakers who educated young people about being productive citizens. The president of the group said the gun violence of young people killing young people has to stop. So, his group is reaching teens through fun activities while being educated about developing skills to use in the world.

“We’re coming up with different ideas to try to get them something to be inspired by. It’s a lot going on and it‘s easy to get into the wrong group of people. So, as positive men, we try to open up ideas and solutions to try to get them something to be inspired by, to build on to, want to do besides the lesser things in life,” said the founder of PTV Ryderz, Archie Grace Jr.

The organization said it will continue to try to reach young people by spreading love, wisdom and adding some fun in their lives.

