Advertisement

Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable

Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes.

The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of Sept. 1, 2023, and was delivered nationally to Walmart stores.

No related injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Senate Judiciary Committee members question Judge Jackson-Hawley
Senate Judiciary Committee members question Judge Jackson
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation