Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the drowned male victim in Wayne County has been recovered.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

According to officials, first responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on U.S. Highway 84 East.

Dive teams from Wayne, Jones and Forrest counties along with multiple first responders from various agencies around the area were on hand to assist in the recovery efforts.

Wayne County officials said the man was at the lake fishing.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.