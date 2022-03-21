Advertisement

Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered

First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on U.S. Highway 84 East.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the drowned male victim in Wayne County has been recovered.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

According to officials, first responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on U.S. Highway 84 East.

Dive teams from Wayne, Jones and Forrest counties along with multiple first responders from various agencies around the area were on hand to assist in the recovery efforts.

Wayne County officials said the man was at the lake fishing.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area
Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

Latest News

Country music royalty was on display in the states capital this evening.
Celebrating an evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music
An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music
Celebrating an evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music
Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Emergency management officials urge people who live in mobile homes to prepare for the coming...
Preparing for coming storm
Country music artist Marty Stuart exhibits items from his collection at Two Mississippi Museums
Country music artist Marty Stuart exhibits items from his collection at Two Mississippi Museums