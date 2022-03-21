Advertisement

Severe storms are likely for Tuesday

Severe storms are likely on Tuesday
Severe storms are likely on Tuesday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today brings nice spring weather with highs reaching the mid-upper 70s. Severe storms are likely for Tuesday as a strong system impacts the South. It’s important that you have weather in the forefront of your mind throughout the day on Tuesday, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

Our area sits under a heightened risk for storms that could bring damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Tuesday morning, in our area, doesn’t look too bad. However, by Midday, elements will be in place to support isolated storms that could reach severe limits ahead of the main line. Then, the main line of possibly severe storms will move into our area (from the west) between 2-4pm...lasting through 7PM as it moves east.

After the severe storm risk ends, flooding will remain a threat as rounds of heavy rain are expected to last through 9-10pm for some areas. Rainfall estimates of 2-3″ (locally up to 4″) are possible, and a Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area starting Tuesday afternoon. Remember to Never Drive over a flooded road. Also, the winds will be strong...even away from severe storms. Winds will gust over 30mph by Tuesday afternoon, so make sure to secure loose yard items today before tomorrow’s weather arrives. Tuesday’s highs will reach the mid 70s.

By Wednesday, the weather quiets down and cools into the 60s for highs. Thursday, mid 60s are expected with upper 60s by Friday. A cold front crosses late Friday, and it looks like a dry front. However, it’ll bring a dose of cooler air to the area by the weekend. So, highs for Saturday will be below average into the mid 60s, but there will be lots of sunshine. Sunday looks bright also, but highs will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian is mourning the loss of Barbara Henson, who died Friday at home after an...
Barbara Henson remembered
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 17, 2022
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt
Bo Gatlin rounds the bases after hitting a homerun in game two against Northeast Community...
MCC battles through drama to pick up sweep over Northeast

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 21st, 2022
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather