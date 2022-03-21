MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today brings nice spring weather with highs reaching the mid-upper 70s. Severe storms are likely for Tuesday as a strong system impacts the South. It’s important that you have weather in the forefront of your mind throughout the day on Tuesday, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

Our area sits under a heightened risk for storms that could bring damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Tuesday morning, in our area, doesn’t look too bad. However, by Midday, elements will be in place to support isolated storms that could reach severe limits ahead of the main line. Then, the main line of possibly severe storms will move into our area (from the west) between 2-4pm...lasting through 7PM as it moves east.

After the severe storm risk ends, flooding will remain a threat as rounds of heavy rain are expected to last through 9-10pm for some areas. Rainfall estimates of 2-3″ (locally up to 4″) are possible, and a Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area starting Tuesday afternoon. Remember to Never Drive over a flooded road. Also, the winds will be strong...even away from severe storms. Winds will gust over 30mph by Tuesday afternoon, so make sure to secure loose yard items today before tomorrow’s weather arrives. Tuesday’s highs will reach the mid 70s.

By Wednesday, the weather quiets down and cools into the 60s for highs. Thursday, mid 60s are expected with upper 60s by Friday. A cold front crosses late Friday, and it looks like a dry front. However, it’ll bring a dose of cooler air to the area by the weekend. So, highs for Saturday will be below average into the mid 60s, but there will be lots of sunshine. Sunday looks bright also, but highs will be in the upper 60s.

