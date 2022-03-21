Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather.

Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.

Now, let us see how this storm comes through our area. At around 2 PM Tuesday we will start to see some showers and an uptick of wind as the system begins to creep in from the West. At 3 PM it will have officially entered our area this will of storms will hit Neshoba and Newton county first, expect heavy rain and winds and keep an eye out for tornadoes. Then at 4 PM all of East Mississippi will be feeling the wrath of this system as heavy rains and wicked winds will make their presence very known. The possibility of a tornado in here is possible. Similar conditions will continue through 5 PM. At 6 the system will have made its way into West Alabama and have blanketed our whole area. Make sure you are tuned into WTOK at this time to have the most up to date information on the storm and possible tornadoes/severe conditions. The storm will continue to march East through 7 but will not be leaving our area. At 8 it is still moving away from us but the storms will continue. Move on to 9 PM the majority of the storm will be over Alabama but winds and rain could still be happening in East Mississippi. By 10 things will be significantly calmer and by noon on Wednesday occasional showers may pop up but the storms will be gone.

As of right now the storm is over the Rockies where it will die out a little bit but once it hits the warmer more humid South it will ramp up before it gets to us.

