Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian is mourning the loss of Barbara Henson, who died Friday at home after an...
Barbara Henson remembered
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 17, 2022
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt
Bo Gatlin rounds the bases after hitting a homerun in game two against Northeast Community...
MCC battles through drama to pick up sweep over Northeast

Latest News

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
Match launches new app for single parents
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
Davis Riley
Miss. rookie finishes 2nd in PGA Tour event
Severe storms are likely on Tuesday
Severe storms are likely for Tuesday