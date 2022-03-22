Alabama virus hospitalizations lowest since pandemic start

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama has dropped to the lowest point since the earliest days of the pandemic.

State statistics show just 156 people statewide were being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus on Sunday.

That was the least since March 2020, when the same number were hospitalized as COVID-19 was just beginning to spread across the state.

Nearly 3,000 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 in late January at the height of the latest wave.

About 19,100 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, giving Alabama the nation’s third-highest death rate from the illness.

