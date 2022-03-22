Advertisement

Authorities searching for 70-year-old George County man

Larry James Spicer was last seen at 8pm on March 21 in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the...
Larry James Spicer was last seen at 8pm on March 21 in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension in Lucedale, said the sheriff’s department.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are asking for the public’s help to locate a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Monday night.

Larry James Spicer was last seen at 8pm on March 21 in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension in Lucedale, said the sheriff’s department.

Spicer was reportedly walking in the direction of Jack’s Hardware after leaving his home on Mill Street Extension. He was wearing checkered pajama pants and a darker colored long-sleeve shirt that is possibly blue or red. He is described as standing six feet in height and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family members report that Spicer has a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

If you have seen Spicer or have information about his whereabouts, please contact George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4877 or Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Shell gas station robbed at gunpoint Tuesday.
Clerk robbed at gunpoint
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes
MCC Machining Nationally Recognized
MCC Machining
Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies