Celebrating an evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -Country music royalty was on display in the states capital this evening.

People had the chance to do a VIP meet and greet with Marty Stuart and they also had the opportunity to see some memorabilia that will be on display in the Congress of Country Music.

Chief Cyrus Ben and Philadelphia Mayor James Young attended the gala.

The night spotlighted the Congress of Country Music and the growth it bring to the city of Philadelphia.

I’m excited about the concerts, the meeting the people that you see on television all the time, the people that sing, and bring music to our ears. We’re happy that Marty’s coming home.

Phase one of the renovation should be completed by September.

