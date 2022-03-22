Celebrating an evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music
Showcasing what people can expect to see in September
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -Country music royalty was on display in the states capital this evening.
People had the chance to do a VIP meet and greet with Marty Stuart and they also had the opportunity to see some memorabilia that will be on display in the Congress of Country Music.
Chief Cyrus Ben and Philadelphia Mayor James Young attended the gala.
The night spotlighted the Congress of Country Music and the growth it bring to the city of Philadelphia.
Phase one of the renovation should be completed by September.
