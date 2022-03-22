Advertisement

Coaches pleased as Auburn Football continues spring practice

Auburn Football practice
Auburn Football practice(Auburn Athletics)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) -A big focus has been on Auburn Basketball, but on The Plains football is back in action.

Auburn Football is in the midst of their spring practice period.

Bryan Harsin getting ready for his second season leading the team after a turbulent off season.

Special Teams Coordinator Roc Bellantoni said the guys are buying in, even experienced players like Derrick Hall are looking to improve every day.

“He’s craving information, craving new drills. I’m impressed with how they’ve shown up to practice every day,” Bellantoni said.

“We talk about foundation, leadership is part of that,” Linebackers Coach, Christian Robinson, said. “To have that and to see it on a daily basis is really exciting as a coach. It’s a totally different team from everything I’ve heard.”

Robinson said the standard an expectation is to win championships.

Auburn will play their A-Day game April 9, at 1:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspect Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
Armed robbery suspect in custody
Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
Alonzo Norman, 32, was arrested Monday.
Drug investigation leads to arrest
A Choctaw County, Ala., woman whose home was destroyed after Tuesday’s possible tornado said...
Alabama woman loses home to possible tornado Tuesday

Latest News

Neshoba Central, West Jones, Choctaw Central and Leake Academy were all honored for their...
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians celebrate 2022 state championship with parade
Chris Jans rings cowbell in introductory press conference as new Mississippi State men's...
Mississippi State introduces Chris Jans as men’s basketball head coach
Matt Corral shows out in front of 31 NFL teams during Ole Miss's 2022 Pro Day.
Matt Corral stands out in 2022 Rebels Pro Day
Julius Turner preps for 2022 NFL Draft.
Julius Turner competes in Rutgers 2022 Pro Day to prepare for NFL Draft
Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter...
International Olympic Committee President to attend The World Games 2022