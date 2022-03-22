Advertisement

Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes

(Houston-Rea Grantham)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage has been reported and observed tornadoes have been spotted as severe storms barrel through Mississippi on Tuesday.

