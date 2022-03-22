Dangerous weather is expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe storms are likely today, and it’s important that you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. All forms of severe weather are expected as a terrible storm system impacts the Gulf Coast states. Damaging wind is a high threat with gusts over 60mph, and large hail is also possible with today’s expected severe weather outbreak. Unfortunately, tornadoes are likely in our area... and if they form, they could be strong (EF2 or higher). So, know where your safe place is for wherever you’re going to be between the hours of Noon and 8PM. This is the time-frame when it’s most likely that severe weather could strike. Remember, when dealing with a tornado warning, it’s best to be on the lowest level of your home...away from windows...in a bathroom, interior hallway, closet, storm shelter, or basement.

Heavy rain is also expected, and flooding is a big concern. Rainfall estimates of 2-3″ (locally up to 4″) are expected. So a Flood Watch is in effect for our area. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around & take a different route. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for our area because winds could gust up to 40-45mph away from severe storms.

So, there’s a lot to watch out for today. It’s best to stay inside and monitor the weather from a safe place. If you must go out, double check to make sure that you’re not traveling during a warning for your area. Remember that a warning means “happening now,” and a watch means that a weather element is “possible.” If a Tornado Watch is issued, make sure to leave a mobile home & get to a more sturdy structure to ride out the storms. Highs will reach the mid-upper 70s today.

Thankfully, all of this moves out tonight, and your Wednesday brings quieter conditions. Highs for Hump Day will climb into the upper 60s. Then, expect beautiful weather for the rest of the week with sunshine & highs in the upper 60s. Similar weather is on deck for the weekend, but Sunday morning will have temps in the upper 30s.

Next week, expect a warm up with upper 70s for Monday.

