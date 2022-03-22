Dorothy T. Tart

Funeral services for Dorothy T. Tartt, 69, of Livingston will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:30 P.M. at Livingston First Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas Fletcher officiating and Rev. Jack White rendering the eulogy. Visitation will begin at the church at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Myrtlewood Cemetery.

Mrs. Dorothy passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home. She was born May 14, 1952, to Lon Todoroff and Bertha Mae Watts Todoroff. She was an office manager for many years and retired from the University of West Alabama as the payroll clerk. Her work friends were always dear to her.

Dorothy loved God and her family more than anything and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her world. She is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Tartt of Livingston; children, Brandi Partridge (Garland) of Livingston; Hester Tartt (Sonya) of Atlanta, GA; and Clayton Tartt (LuLu) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Danielle Hobson (Michael); Scot Partridge; Kohl Bailey (Kellye); Cullen Bailey (Katie); Chance Tartt; Jordyn Bailey; Walker Tartt; Bryce Tartt; and Reese Tartt; great-grandchildren, Oakleigh Bailey; Everly Hobson; and Bellamy Bailey; sister-in-law, Jess Persons; niece, Amanda Todoroff; and nephew, Randy Todoroff.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Bertha Todoroff; and brother, Clyde Todoroff.

Pallbearers: grandsons, Cullen Bailey, Kohl Bailey, Chance Tartt, and Scot Partridge; nephews, Seth Persons, Nick Vanek, Chris Vanek, and Joe Vanek.

Honorary Pallbearers: Wayne Springfield, Bird Dial, Hester Tartt, Clayton Tartt, Jim Vanek, James Walsh, and Randy Todoroff.

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.